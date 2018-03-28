60th Anniversary-Sexton

On March 28th of 1958, Paul and Darlene Sexton were married in the Air Force Chapel on Langley Air Force Base by Reverand Carnes in Newport News, Virginia. Paul had a job with Detroit Steel Mill, so the couple moved to Portsmouth. Added to the marriage were three children, Bryan, Linda, and Dale, who would go on to give the couple ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren including 3 sets of twins. Paul and Darlene feel the Lord has truly blessed their 60 years of marriage.