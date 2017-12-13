Liles celebrate milestone anniversary

John B. (JB), II nd Sharon K. (Large) Liles of South Shore, Kentucky are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married Dec. 17, 1967 by Rev. Clifford Woods. They are graduates of McKell High School class of 1967. God blessed them with three daughters and four grandchildren: Velvet (Chris) Dean and son Blake of Patalaska, Ohio; Tatia Leigh deceased at four months in 1971. She is another flower added to the beauty of Heaven. She is buried in Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Kentucky and Carrie (Jason) Dasher and twin daughters Madeline and Madison and son Mverick of Cleveland, Tennessee.

JB enlisted in the USMC and was a Combat Veteran in Vietnam where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He is a retired US Federal Servant where he held several titles.

Sharon is homemaker, retired from the private sector and the US Department of Defense.

JB and Sharon have lwys given praise to their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all His mercy and grace.