ODOT District 9 Forces Ready To Go

It’s all hands on deck as a winter storm makes its way to southern Ohio later today.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 highway maintenance facilities are getting the trucks loaded and prepped for the next round of snow and ice, and snowplow operators will be on duty at the onset.

According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, Highland, Ross, Pike and Jackson counties in District 9 will be under a winter storm warning while the remainder of the district – Brown, Adams, Scioto and Lawrence counties – will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, January 12, and continuing through Saturday morning.

As the storm tracks across the area it is expected to change to snow Friday night. Precipitation amounts may vary from two to four inches of snow in the southern half of the district and as much as six inches of snow elsewhere in District 9. In addition, freezing rain and sleet prior to the snow could leave up to one-tenth of an inch of ice in some areas.

ODOT crews will be working throughout the storm; however, motorists need to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for changing conditions. Pavement will be slick and could be icy in spots, and ice can form quickly and without warning, especially on bridges and overpasses, as surface temperatures are colder than air temperatures.

Drivers should remember to reduce their speed, allow additional travel time, and maintain a safe following distance behind other vehicles. Motorists are also reminded to give ODOT crews room to work. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted, so it is important that drivers keep their distance and watch for sudden stops.

For more safe driving tips and statewide road condition information throughout the storm, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com